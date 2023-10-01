Noah Kiani kicks 4 FGs, including 30-yarder in OT; Alcorn State beats Alabama State 23-20

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Aaron Allen passed for 370 yards and two touchdowns and Noah Kiani kicked a 30-yard field goal in overtime to help Alcorn State beat Alabama State 23-20. Allen completed 32 of 46 passes with an interception and Kiani, who also connected from 39 yards to close the first quarter and from 24 yards as time expired in regulation, tied his career high with three made field goals. Monterio Hunt had six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown for Alcorn State. The Braves started overtime with the ball and their drive stalled at the 30, setting up Kiani’s kick that would prove to be the winner. Alcorn State’s Devin Dawson sacked Dematrius Davis to make it fourth-and-16 before Jaydon John missed a 37-yard field goal attempt for the Hornets.

