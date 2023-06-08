Noah Gragson to miss NASCAR race at Sonoma with concussion-like symptoms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Noah Gragson will miss Sunday’s NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway with concussion-like symptoms from a crash last weekend outside St. Louis. Legacy Motor Club said Thursday that Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger will make his Cup debut as Gragson’s replacement in the No. 42 Chevrolet. In 15 starts this season, Gragson earned a best finish of 12th at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He is 32nd in points. Enfinger is the 2015 ARCA champion and a Truck Series regular. He has two wins this season, most recently last week at Gateway outside St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.