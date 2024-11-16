Noah Fifita throws for 2 TDs, Arizona ends 5-game losing streak with 27-3 win over Houston

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Fifita threw for two touchdowns, Quali Conley scored twice and Arizona ended a five-game losing streak with a 27-3 win over Houston. Fifita hit Tetairoa McMillan on a touchdown pass in the first quarter and found Conley for another score to open the third. Conley added a 50-yard touchdown run and the Wildcats shut down the Cougars most of the night to bounce back from a blowout loss to UCF two weeks ago. Houston couldn’t sustain the momentum from consecutive wins over Utah and No. 20 Kansas State. The Cougars moved the ball fairly well in the first half, but lost two fumbles, threw an interception and turned it over on downs four times.

