Noah Carter scores 18, Sean East 17 and Missouri defeats Loyola of Maryland 78-70

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Noah Carter scored 18 points, Sean East added 17, and Missouri defeated Loyola of Maryland 78-70. Nick Honor scored 13 and Anthony Robinson added 10 for the Tigers. Missouri hit a series of timely 3-pointers in the second half and turned a four-point halftime lead into a 59-46 lead near the 10-minute mark. Six of Missouri’s first nine makes in the second half were 3-pointers. The Tigers finished with 11 made 3-pointers in 28 attempts. Missouri’s largest lead was 13 points and Loyola scored six of the game’s last eight points to get within single digits. Alonso Faure had 18 points and eight rebounds for Loyola.

