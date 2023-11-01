No vacation for U.S. track and field athletes competing at Pan American Games

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Most of the top track and field athletes in the world are taking a much deserved vacation since September. With the Pan American Games running so late in the sport’s calendar, opportunities came for other competitors who are enjoying their time in Chile as they win some medals to take back home. Tuesday marked the second day of the program, with two thirds of the National Stadium filled with fans who didn’t seem to know much about the competitors, but were still excited to come with their Halloween costumes and loudly cheer for the locals as the Andes mountains overlooked.

