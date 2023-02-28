No umps when Orioles and Pirates play unneeded bottom of 9th

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing Tuesday. There wasn’t even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future. Umpires left the field after Baltimore’s Josh Lester grounded out to end the top of the ninth inning with the Orioles trailing 7-4, officially ending the spring training contest in Florida on Tuesday. But the teams went ahead and played the bottom of the ninth inning, with Orioles catcher Maverick Handley calling the balls and strikes.

