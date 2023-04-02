No shoe-in: Miami’s Pack benched for time after shoe blowout

HOUSTON (AP) — Nijel Pack might need to up his shoe game. The Miami guard was relegated to the bench in the second half of the Hurricanes’ Final Four game against UConn on Saturday night after busting a sneaker. Pack left the game with about 14 minutes left and was seen on the bench holding his sneakers and talking to staff as they scrambled to find a replacement. Soon, multiple members of Miami’s staff could be seen sprinting from the court to the bench with different shoes for him to try. Finally they found a winner and he returned to action with just under 10 minutes remaining.

