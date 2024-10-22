No rugby, field hockey, badminton, triathlon or cricket at leaner 2026 Commonwealth Games

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A scaled-back 2026 Commonwealth Games hosted by Glasgow will not feature rugby sevens, which was conceived in Scotland in the 1880s. Other sports that have also been dropped include field hockey, triathlon, badminton, Twenty20 cricket, squash, and diving. The Games will have a 10-sport program in four venues. Athletics and swimming are compulsory while there will also be track cycling, gymnastics, netball, weightlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and 3×3 basketball. Glasgow stepped in when the Australian state of Victoria withdrew last year. Commonwealth Games Scotland chairman Ian Reid says, “We would have loved to have all of our sports and all of our athletes competing but unfortunately it’s just not deliverable or affordable for this time frame.”

