No ring, but a trophy: Kichenok postpones wedding, then wins US Open women’s doubles with Ostapenko

NEW YORK (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok have won the U.S. Open women’s doubles championship for their first major title as a team. They beat Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-3 on Friday. The No. 7 seeds began the season with a loss in the Australian Open final but were too good in Flushing Meadows, where they didn’t drop a set. If was the fifth title together overall for Ostapenko, a Latvian who won the 2017 French Open in singles, and Kichenok, who dedicated the victory to her home country of Ukraine.

