No reunion for Mbappé brothers when Real Madrid visits Lille in the Champions League

LILLE, France (AP) — Ethan Mbappé’s dream of facing his famous brother in the Champions League will have to wait. Lille coach Bruno Genesio has confirmed that Kylian’s younger brother Ethan is not fit to play against Real Madrid when the teams meet in the revamped Champions League on Wednesday. The 17-year-old midfielder has a quadriceps injury that will rule him out for several weeks. Genesio says “I know it’s going to be emotionally very hard for him and his family.” Despite a hamstring injury Kylian has been included in the Madrid team traveling to France.

