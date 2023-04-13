No punishment for official after incident with Robertson

LONDON (AP) — No action will be taken against assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis after his interaction with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. The English Football Association says it has “thoroughly reviewed” the incident and would take no further action. Video replays appeared to show the official raise his arm toward Robertson during the incident in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday. Hatzidakis was then stood down from duty while the FA looked into matter. But the governing body said there was no case to answer. Sky Sports cameras zooming in on the confrontation showed Hatzidakis seemingly throwing up his arm and making contact with Robertson.

