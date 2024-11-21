No points from Sears, no sweat for No. 8 Alabama in win over No. 25 Illinois

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama didn’t slow down even with a scoreless night from star Mark Sears. The preseason All-American guard watched from the bench as the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide held off No. 25 Illinois 100-87. His teammates like Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway were doing just fine on their own. Triple digits points with zero from Sears was a statement in itself for a team that he led to the Final Four last season. The preseason Southeastern Conference player of the year was a cheerleader after exiting with 11:27 left.

