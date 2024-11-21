No points from Sears, no sweat for No. 8 Alabama in win over No. 25 Illinois

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) shoots over Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama didn’t slow down even with a scoreless night from star Mark Sears. The preseason All-American guard watched from the bench as the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide held off No. 25 Illinois 100-87. His teammates like Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway were doing just fine on their own. Triple digits points with zero from Sears was a statement in itself for a team that he led to the Final Four last season. The preseason Southeastern Conference player of the year was a cheerleader after exiting with 11:27 left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.