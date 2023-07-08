No play by tea as England and Australia frustrated by weather at 3rd Ashes test

LEEDS, England (AP) — England’s bid for more Australia wickets in a gripping third Ashes test that the hosts must win was delayed by rain at Headingley with the threat of a third-day washout. Australia was due to resume Saturday on 116-4 in its second innings, with Travis Head (18 not out) and Mitch Marsh (17 not out) the overnight batters, but the start was delayed by thunder, lightning and heavy rain. No ball was bowled in the morning or afternoon sessions, with a wet outfield, and an early tea was taken. Australia leads the five-match series 2-0 and England must win this test to stay alive.

