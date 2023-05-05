No place like road: Visiting teams thriving in NHL playoffs

The road is the place to be so far in the NHL playoffs. Visiting teams are off to their best start in league history with 32 wins in the first 54 games. That .611 winning percentage is by far the highest of any playoff year since 2011, not counting 2020 when games were played at neutral sites with no fans. Theories on the road success range from better preparation and more depth to the amount of parity around the league. Home-ice advantage still has its benefits because of crowd noise and matchups.

