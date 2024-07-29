No pizza and not much pasta. Italian shot putter Leonardo Fabbri’s recipe for Olympic success

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The men’s shot put has been dominated by Americans Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs for nearly a decade. Italian upstart Leonardo Fabbri is making quite a sacrifice in order to break the Americans’ hold on gold and silver entering the Paris Olympics. He gave up pizza and cut down his pasta intake and lost 55 pounds. The results have been encouraging and were highlighted by his first victory over Crouser in the final Diamond League meet before the Paris Olympics. Fabbri says “it’s not easy. But when you see the results you do it more willingly.”

