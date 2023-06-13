No Pitts, but Falcons nearly at full strength for mandatory minicamp

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are nearly at full strength for their mandatory minicamp, holding out a handful of players coming back from injuries and retirement. Tight end Kyle Pitts, running back Caleb Huntley and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman are expected to be ready for the start of training camp in July. Pitts is coming back from knee surgery that limited him to 10 games in 2022, while Huntley sustained a torn Achilles late last season. Goldman has played only one of the past three seasons. He retired shortly after signing with the Falcons last summer, but decided to make a comeback.

