No no-no this time for Blanco, keeping Vander Meer alone. Astros starter still has historic start

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco started this season with the most no-hit innings for any pitcher in baseball’s modern era since 1961. After throwing a no-hitter in his first start of the season, Blanco held the World Series champion Texas Rangers to only one hit, and that didn’t come until two outs in the sixth inning. That’s 14 2/3 innings before giving up a hit. He’s now thrown 15 scoreless innings this season. Johnny Vander Meer for the Cincinnati Reds in 1938 remains the only pitcher with no-hitters in consecutive starts.

