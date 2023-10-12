No-name bullpen giving Arizona Diamondbacks a huge lift during unlikely run to the NLCS

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks don’t have many well-known names in their bullpen. That hasn’t stopped them from putting up great numbers in the postseason. Late additions this season like Andrew Saalfrank and Ryan Thompson have been vital for the Diamondbacks during their unlikely run to the NL Championship Series. They finished a three-game sweep of the 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. The D-backs are in the NLCS for just the third time in franchise history and the first time since 2007.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.