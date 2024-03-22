No more March Madness for New Mexico as Clemson ousts popular Lobos 77-56

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 21 points and sixth-seeded Clemson ended No. 11 seed New Mexico’s hopes of repeating the Mountain West’s run in the NCAA Tournament, beating the Lobos 77-56. The Lobos came in as the Mountain West Tournament champs, a popular pick to be this tournament’s version of San Diego State a year ago. New Mexico was favored by 2 1/2 points in this game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. But Clemson dominated on both ends, leading by 19 points in the first half and 23 in the second. Nelly Junior Joseph had 14 points and 12 rebounds for New Mexico.

