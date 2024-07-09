No more confusion: Jags rusher Josh Allen changes last name to Hines-Allen to honor maternal family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars star pass rusher Josh Allen has changed his last name to Hines-Allen to honor his maternal family and relatives who have worn that surname on their jerseys. Hines-Allen announced the change Tuesday on social media and cited legacy, pride and maintaining family tradition and joy with the hyphenated name on the back of his No. 41 jersey. That will also help eliminate confusion with the Buffalo Bills star quarterback, whom Hines-Allen sacked and intercepted in a 2021 meeting that made NFL history as the first player to do so against a player with the same name.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.