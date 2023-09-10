No Messi, no problem: Campana scores twice as Inter Miami beats Sporting KC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — With Lionel Messi out of the lineup to play in a pair of World Cup qualifiers for reigning champion Argentina, Inter Miami got two goals from Leonardo Campana to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2. Facundo Farias added the third goal for Miami, which remains 14th in the Eastern Conference table. The match was a test for Miami, which is 11-0-1 in cup and MLS matches since Messi’s arrival with the club. He already has 11 goals and eight assists with the team. Miami was winless in 11 straight before Messi’s debut on July 21. He is scheduled to return to Miami for its next league match at Atlanta next Saturday.

