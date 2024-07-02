No Messi in Argentina’s Olympic soccer squad; Álvarez and Otamendi selected for Paris Games

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi won’t be in Argentina’s squad at the Olympics starting later this month in Paris. Coach Javier Mascherano included four World Cup winners in the squad he announced Tuesday, including striker Julián Álvarez and defender Nicolás Otamendi. Messi has struggled with injuries this year and is now playing at the Copa America, aiming to defend the continental title he won in 2021. The 37-year-old superstar won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina’s men’s soccer team in 2008 at Beijing.

