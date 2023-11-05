No medal for Venezuela’s Dhers in BMX at Pan American Games: ‘I am going to incinerate the bike’

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Venezuela’s Daniel Dhers, one of the few stars at the Pan American Games in Chile, says he will burn his bicycle after a disappointing performance on Sunday at the BMX freestyle final. The 38-year-old Olympic silver medalist failed to get a spot on the podium in Santiago, facing little known competitors. Dhers, who plans to retire next year at the Paris Olympics, also fell off twice. Argentina’s José Torres, an X-Games champion, won the gold medal in Santiago. Chile’s José Cedano and Brazil’s Gustavo Batista, better known as “Bala Loka,” came next.

