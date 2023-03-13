No masks required, but Japanese fans still wear them at WBC

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government has relaxed its mask-wearing guidelines but the vast majority of fans at the Tokyo Dome watching the World Baseball Classic still wore them. Nippon Professional Baseball also issued new guidelines. Spectators will now be allowed to cheer at the Tokyo Dome without wearing masks, which had been prohibited until Sunday. The majority of people attending games at the Tokyo Dome on Monday were wearing a mask.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.