No March Madness: Gonzales, Texas easily dispatch ECU

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 20 points and No. 4 Texas rolled to a 79-40 win over No. 13 East Carolina on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on the Longhorns’ home court. Texas rallied from a poor start to the season to earn the role of host for the first two rounds and made quick work of the Pirates. Taylor Jones had 16 points, eight rebounds and five blocks for Texas. The Longhorns led 45-24 by halftime with Rori Harmon’s eight assists in the first half driving the Texas offense.

