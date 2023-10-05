No injuries as fire at Ryder Cup course in Italy quickly brought under control

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Event organizers say a large fire in a temporary hospitality structure at the Marco Simone club outside Rome that hosted the Ryder Cup last weekend was quickly brought under control and that nobody was injured. Smoke was seen billowing far above the course and at one point authorities considered evacuating homes in the area. But that wasn’t necessary once the fire was tamed. Europe beat the United States 16 ½ to 11 ½ to regain the trophy in golf’s biggest team event. Total attendance was 271,191 for the six days that the course was open to spectators.

