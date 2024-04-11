No inflation here: Affordable Masters’ menu still includes $1.50 pimento cheese sandwiches

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Inflation may be driving up food cost around the country, but patrons generally won’t see those increases at Augusta National. The prices at the Masters have mostly remained fixed for years. A club sandwich or barbeque sandwich still goes for $3, and can be topped off with a Georgia peach ice cream sandwich for $3. The price of a beer did increase to $6 dollars this year, jumping up from $5 in 2023. And with all the walking around the golf course, calories don’t seem to be a concern.

