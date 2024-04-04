No hangover for these Dallas Stars, who are streaking toward playoffs with record 8 wins in a row

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer went into this season a little worried about the potential hangover effect after that long postseason run that ended in a six-game Western Conference Final. With six games left before the playoffs begin again, DeBoer is feeling pretty good about his team. The Stars have won a franchise-record eight games in a row, Jake Oettinger has posted shutouts in the last two, and they are on top of the Western Conference standings with 105 points, one behind the New York Rangers for the most in the NHL.

