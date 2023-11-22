No Haaland, so Euro 2024 could give Ronaldo, Kane & Mbappe the advantage in the race for Ballon d’Or

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — There will be a notable absentee from next year’s European Championship. Erling Haaland. Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Romelu Lukaku have the chance to extend their goal-scoring records and legacies at Euro 2024 but Haaland will likely be on vacation after Norway’s failure to qualify for the tournament held in June and July. That might be welcome news for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as it allows his star striker the chance to rest after a long season. But it robs Haaland of the chance to compete for one of the biggest international prizes after also missing out on last year’s World Cup. It could also impact his ambitions of winning the Ballon d’Or award next year and being confirmed the world’s No. 1 soccer player.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.