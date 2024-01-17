No guard of honor as Real Madrid and Atletico meet again in last-16 of Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — There won’t be a guard of honor when Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid rekindle their rivalry in the second of three matches between the clubs in less than a month on Thursday. The round-of-16 match in the Copa del Rey will come less than a week after Madrid beat Atletico 5-3 in extra time in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Madrid eventually won the title by beating Barcelona in the final and its fans wanted Atletico to do a guard honor. But Atletico coach Diego Simeone said the club will respect its own fans’ wishes.

