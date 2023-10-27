No gold for beach volleyball’s Grimalt cousins, Chile’s faces of the Pan American Games

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Local favorites Marco and Esteban Grimalt failed in their bid to defend their Pan American Games beach volleyball gold, losing 21-13, 21-17 to Brazil’s André Loyola and George Souto. The cousins are not famous outside of Chile, but at home they are the host nation’s faces of the Games. Television ads, posters in Santiago’s subway and Tik Tok videos shared by adoring influencers have the two front and center. While many fans were disappointed with their loss at Santiago’s Peñalolén beach volleyball center, the cousins promised to come back strong for the bronze medal match.

