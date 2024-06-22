No goals but selfies for Ronaldo in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — There were no goals, one assist and three selfie-pursuing field invaders for Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey that secured a spot in the European Championship round of 16. Ronaldo was the center of attention as always at Westfalenstadion but not how he might have expected on Saturday. The five-time world player of the year set up the third goal by Bruno Fernandes with an unselfish pass when he could easily have attempted a shot after being played clean through. Then there was chaos as three fans got on the field and attempted a selfie with Ronaldo. He accepted the first but looked unhappy at the other two.

