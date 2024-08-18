No goal for Mbappé in his Spanish league debut as Real Madrid draws 1-1 at Mallorca

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Real Madrid couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in Kylian Mbappé’s first Spanish league match. In his second game with Madrid after debuting midweek Mbappe failed to break through. The France great had scored in Madrid’s 2-0 win against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti started with the same squad that beat Atalanta, with Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Mbappé in attack. Rodrygo put Madrid ahead against Mallorca 13 minutes into the match, but the hosts equalized with Vedat Muriqi’s goal in the 53rd.

