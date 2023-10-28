No fireworks: superb defending, grit and resilience lead Springboks to record 4th World Cup win

PARIS (AP) — South Africa has claimed a record fourth Rugby World Cup after a phenomenal defensive effort against the All Blacks. The Springboks won the final 12-11 at the Stade de France. South Africa defended its title thanks to Handre Pollard’s four penalties, which had given his team a 12-6 half-time lead. The Springboks did not score a point in the second-half, pushed back by unrelentless charges from the All Blacks, who desperately tried to add another try after Beauden Barrett had revived a nation’s hopes they could turn the match around. After the final whistle at the Stade de France, there was one statistic standing out. The Springboks had managed an impressive total of 209 tackles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.