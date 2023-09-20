No dream return for Sociedad in Champions League as Martínez scores late to rescue draw for Inter

By The Associated Press
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Group D Champions League soccer match between Real Sociedad and Inter Milan at the Real Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alvaro Barrientos]

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Lautaro Martínez’s scoring streak continued as he helped Inter Milan snatch a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad and prevent what would have been a dream return to the Champions League for the Spanish side. Brais Méndez’s early goal looked set to see Sociedad mark its first match back among Europe’s elite in a decade with an impressive win over last season’s runner-up. But Martínez pounced with three minutes remaining. It was his sixth goal of the fledgling season. Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella had been shown a red card but that was rescinded on video review. Salzburg won 2-0 at Benfica in the other Group D match.

