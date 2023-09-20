No dream return for Sociedad in Champions League as Martínez scores late to rescue draw for Inter

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Lautaro Martínez’s scoring streak continued as he helped Inter Milan snatch a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad and prevent what would have been a dream return to the Champions League for the Spanish side. Brais Méndez’s early goal looked set to see Sociedad mark its first match back among Europe’s elite in a decade with an impressive win over last season’s runner-up. But Martínez pounced with three minutes remaining. It was his sixth goal of the fledgling season. Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella had been shown a red card but that was rescinded on video review. Salzburg won 2-0 at Benfica in the other Group D match.

