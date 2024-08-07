No clarity yet about who will start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos in 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — There’s been no clear separation in the Denver Broncos’ three-way quarterback competition two weeks into training camp. Coach Sean Payton cautioned against reading anything into the order in which he listed his quarterbacks on the team’s initial depth chart, which had Jarrett Stidham No. 1, Zach Wilson No. 2 and Bo Nix No. 3. Payton said he listed all his rookies last at their positions and didn’t put much thought into the depth chart which the NFL mandates ahead of the first preseason game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.