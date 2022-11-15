No Chinese tournaments listed yet on WTA’s 2023 schedule

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The WTA Tour has released its schedule for 2023 through the U.S. Open in September and there are no tournaments slated for China yet. The women’s tennis tour’s announced its provisional event dates on Tuesday. It said the rest of the calendar will be “communicated in due course.” The season-ending WTA Finals are supposed to be held in Shenzhen, China, through 2030, but were not held at all in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then were moved to Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2021, and to Fort Worth, Texas, this year. In an interview with The Associated Press two weeks ago, tour CEO Steve Simon said he does not know where that event will be played in 2023.

