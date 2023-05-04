No bad blood between F1 drivers Verstappen and Russell

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There is no bad blood between Max Verstappen and George Russell following their run-in last weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The two argued following the sprint race over contact made on the opening lap. Verstappen referred to Russell as “Princess George” and Russell said Verstappen’s reaction was disappointing for a two-time F1 champion. Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, both drivers said they have moved on from the incident and will race each other as usual moving forward.

