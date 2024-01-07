No. 9 USC turns up heat late, gets past Oregon 68-54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and No. 9 Southern California pulled away late for a 68-54 victory Sunday over Oregon. Rayah Marshall and McKenzie Forbes each scored 16 points for the Trojans. It was USC’s 16th consecutive home victory dating back to last season. Watkins and Marshall each had nine rebounds. Grace VanSlooten scored 18 points for Oregon, while Chance Gray and Sofia Bell each scored 11 added. Phillipina Kyei scored 10 points with 11 rebounds for the Ducks.

