No. 9 USC hopes to show finishing touch on offense hosting Arizona

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ninth-ranked Southern California Trojans had to hold on in closer than expected road wins at Arizona State and Colorado the past two weeks, in part because of struggles running the ball in the second half to protect their lead. It’s a trend USC hopes to address hosting the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. The Wildcats have shown a knack for fighting back from poor starts, although they came up short in a 31-24 loss to No. 7 Washington on Saturday.

