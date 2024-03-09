No. 9 UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards leaves Big East quarterfinals with facial injury

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — UConn center Aaliyah Edwards left the Huskies Big East quarterfinal with Providence after taking an elbow to her nose. The injury occurred as she was fighting for a rebound on the offensive end with the Friar’s Sarah Bandoma with just over six minutes left in the third quarter and No. 9 UConn leading 41-35. Bandoma was hit with an intentional foul after a review. Edwards, who had 12 points in the game, lay on the floor crying in pain for several minutes before being helped to the locker room. She returned to the bench in the fourth quarter with a splint on her nose.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.