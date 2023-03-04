No. 9 UConn routs Georgetown 69-39 in Big East quarterfinals

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 9 UConn to a 69-39 rout of Georgetown in the Big East quarterfinals. Dorka Juhasz also put up a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Lou Lopez Senechal added 14 points for the top-seeded Huskies. Kelsey Ransom had 12 points to lead Georgetown. UConn star Azzi Fudd returned to play Saturday after missing 22 games while recovering from a pair of knee injuries. The Huskies take on the winner of the quarterfinal between Marquette and St. John’s on Sunday. They have lost to both teams this season.
UConn's Lou Lopez Senechal (11) celebrates with Azzi Fudd (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
UConn's Caroline Ducharme is hit in the head by teammate Aaliyah Edwards as Edwards comes down with a rebound against Georgetown's Brianna Scott, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
UConn's Azzi Fudd (35) shoots over Georgetown's Victoria Rivera (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
