No. 9 UConn routs Georgetown 69-39 in Big East quarterfinals

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 9 UConn to a 69-39 rout of Georgetown in the Big East quarterfinals. Dorka Juhasz also put up a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Lou Lopez Senechal added 14 points for the top-seeded Huskies. Kelsey Ransom had 12 points to lead Georgetown. UConn star Azzi Fudd returned to play Saturday after missing 22 games while recovering from a pair of knee injuries. The Huskies take on the winner of the quarterfinal between Marquette and St. John’s on Sunday. They have lost to both teams this season.

