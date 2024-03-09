No. 9 UConn overcomes injury to Edwards, beats Providence 86-53 to advance in Big East Tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 29 points and No. 9 UConn overcame an injury to Aaliyah Edwards to beat Providence 86-53 and advance in the women’s Big East Tournament. Freshman KK Arnold added 17 points for the top-seeded Huskies, who went undefeated in the Big East during the regular season and advance to a conference semifinal for the 36th straight season. Edwards had 12 points before leaving the game in the second half with a facial injury. Grace Efosa had 23 points and eight rebounds for Providence.

