No. 9 UConn beats Xavier 60-51 to take Big East title

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 19 points and No. 9 UConn secured the Big East regular-season title outright with a 60-51 win over Xavier. Caroline Ducharme added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal scored 12 for the Huskies (26-5, 18-2 Big East), who have won a regular-season league title 29 times, including in each of the past 10 seasons, the last three back in the Big East. Nika Muhl had five points and seven assists, helping her set the school’s single-season assist record with 236. Fernanda Ovalle had nine points to lead Xavier (7-22, 0-20), which lost its 19th consecutive game.

