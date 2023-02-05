No. 9 UCLA routs Washington State 76-52; 13-0 at home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 24 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and No. 9 UCLA defeated Washington State 76-52 to win its 21st consecutive home game. The Bruins improved to 19-4 overall and lead the Pac-12 with a 10-2 mark. They own the nation’s longest active home winning streak, which includes a 13-0 mark at Pauley Pavilion this season. Washington State dropped to 10-15 overall and 5-9 in league play. The Cougars were led by TJ Bamba with 19 points. They were missing second-leading scorer DJ Rodman, who sat out both games in Los Angeles because of illness.

