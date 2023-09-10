No. 9 Tennessee rallies past stubborn Austin Peay, 30-13

By AL LESAR The Associated Press
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver as he is pressured by Austin Peay linebacker Sam Howard (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Milton III had a 6-yard touchdown run late in the first half and threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Ramel Keaton early in the second to help No. 9 Tennessee beat FCS foe Austin Peay 30-13 on Saturday night. The Volunteers (2-0) won their 10th straight at home as they prepare for their Southeastern Conference opener next week at Florida. The Governors fell to 0-2. Milton broke a 6-6 tie with 15 seconds left in the first half with the 6-yard scoring run. Then, 1:30 into the second, Milton hit Keaton for some breathing room.

