No. 9 Tennessee rallies past stubborn Austin Peay, 30-13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Milton III had a 6-yard touchdown run late in the first half and threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Ramel Keaton early in the second to help No. 9 Tennessee beat FCS foe Austin Peay 30-13 on Saturday night. The Volunteers (2-0) won their 10th straight at home as they prepare for their Southeastern Conference opener next week at Florida. The Governors fell to 0-2. Milton broke a 6-6 tie with 15 seconds left in the first half with the 6-yard scoring run. Then, 1:30 into the second, Milton hit Keaton for some breathing room.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.