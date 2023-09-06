No. 9 Tennessee looking for 10th straight home win at Neyland vs. Austin Peay

Tennessee has moved up three spots inside the Top 10 after an opening win. Now the Vols must work out a few more kinks from their season-opening win and before they start the Southeastern Conference schedule at Florida. Tennessee is looking for its 10th straight victory at Neyland Stadium. Austin Peay is trying to recover from a 49-23 loss to Southern Illinois in its debut. Scotty Walden goes into his fourth year in charge of the Governors. Austin Peay runs a spread offense that managed 214 passing yards in the opener.

