No. 9 Tennessee holds on to beat No. 4 Michigan St 89-88 in charity game for Maui Strong Fund

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Dalton Knecht had 28 points and Jordan Gainey scored his 20th and final point on a free throw with 1.9 seconds left, helping No. 9 Tennessee hold on to beat No. 4 Michigan State 89-88 in an exhibition game to raise funds and awareness for the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund. Top-ranked Kansas traveled to play No. 25 Illinois later in the day in another charity game benefiting the same organization that is assisting in relief efforts for the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

