No. 9 TCU women improve to 9-0 with win over FAU in their first ever as a top 10 team

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 16 points, Sedona Prince added 14 and ninth-ranked TCU beat Florida Atlantic 78-42. The victory Wednesday night came in the Horned Frogs’ first-ever game as a top 10 team. The 9-0 Frogs led throughout after scoring the game’s first 14 points, and led by 45 points. They have won their first nine games just like they did last year in coach Mark Campbell’s debut. They were 8-23 overall the season before he became their coach. Mya Perry and Erin Rodgers both had 13 points for 5-4 Florida Atlantic.

