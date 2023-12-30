No. 9 Stanford women punish rival Cal 78-51 in Pac-12 opener

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Talana Lepolo scored a career-high 20 points with six 3-pointers, Kiki Iriafen had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds and the No. 9 Stanford women won their third straight game by beating California 78-51. Lepolo, whose previous high in scoring was 17 nearly a year ago, was 7 of 11 for the game, connecting on six of her 10 attempts beyond the arc. That provided a big boost for the Cardinal while leading scorer Cameron Brink was mired in foul trouble much of the game. Ioanna Krimili was the only Cal player in double figures. She scored 12 points.

